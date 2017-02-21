Get a job: thatgamecompany is hiring a Graphics Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Santa Monica, California

This is a graphics specialization role focused on lower-level programming. Because we believe games can provide meaningful entertainment for everyone (not just the traditional gaming audience), we always strive to make our graphics both timeless and approachable.

The goal in this role is to deliver the kind of visual spectacle and rich moment-to-moment feedback that helped define our last game, Journey — which earned recognition as 2012’s Game of the Year in part due to the visual spectacle of its graphics technology.

This role requires a candidate who:

3+ years of professional work experience in real-time graphics programming

Is skilled at writing state-of-the-art real-time graphics algorithms

Has a keen aesthetic sense

Has significant experience with C++ and authoring GLSL/HLSL shaders

Has a desire to see the medium of games mature and increase in relevance for people around the world

You will be more likely to enjoy this role if you:

Value autonomy and personal responsibility

Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration

Desire to contribute to artistic video games

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.