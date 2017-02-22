Watch Double Fine devs work out how to make Psychonauts work in VR

"We also saw how hard a simple puzzle is...in VR, it amps up the difficulty of anything. So we realized we were going to have to design puzzles that were more forgiving of the confusion of VR."

- Double Fine chief Tim Schafer, speaking about the studio's entry into VR game development.

Double Fine Productions debuted a new game this week: Psychonauts and the Rhombus of Ruin for PlayStation VR.

It's the company's first commercial VR game, and as such fellow devs who are making their own forays into VR development may appreciate the mini-doc 2 Player Productions and Double Fine have produced about the making of Rhombus of Ruin.

You can find it over on Double Fine's YouTube channel (we've also taken the libery of embedding it above) and with a running time just under 17 minutes, it's a pretty approachable video.

For a more in-depth look at some of the challenges Double Fine faced in getting Psychonauts to work in VR, check out our recent conversation with Double Fine's Tim Schafer and Chad Dawson about just that.