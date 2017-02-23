Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
FIFA 17 matches to be broadcast live on TV for the first time ever
February 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Professional FIFA 17 matches will be broadcast live on British television for the very first time, marking another milestone moment in the history of eSports. 

Media giant BT Sport has acquired the rights to the final four EA FIFA Majors finals of this season's Ultimate Team Championship Series, and will be showing each match live on UK television later this year. 

The company, which also plays home to the UEFA Champions League (one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world), says it wants to "increase the accessibility of competitive gaming by bringing virtual football to television."

