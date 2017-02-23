InnoGames picks up Warlords from Wooga to continue mobile expansion

German mobile developer-publisher Wooga has sold its turn-based strategy title Warlords to online game specialist, InnoGames.

The news comes shortly after Wooga chose to shut down Warlords developer Black Anvil Games in an attempt to refocus on casual mobile game development.

Ultimately, it was a move that resulted in around 40 layoffs (roughly 10 percent of Wooga's total workforce) and ended the studio's brief flirtation with the midcore strategy market.

Warlords was well-received when it landed on Google Play, and now InnoGames will look to build on that solid start by continuing development and releasing future updates.

"Warlords is a fantastic game with an enthusiastic fan base and we’re more than happy to get the chance to acquire it," said InnoGames' CPO, Armin Busen.

"It represents a very good fit to our overall games portfolio, and is another important step in our transition to mobile. Our dedicated team will make sure to add new features and improve the general game experience."