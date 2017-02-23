Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
InnoGames picks up Warlords from Wooga to continue mobile expansion
February 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
German mobile developer-publisher Wooga has sold its turn-based strategy title Warlords to online game specialist, InnoGames. 

The news comes shortly after Wooga chose to shut down Warlords developer Black Anvil Games in an attempt to refocus on casual mobile game development

Ultimately, it was a move that resulted in around 40 layoffs (roughly 10 percent of Wooga's total workforce) and ended the studio's brief flirtation with the midcore strategy market. 

Warlords was well-received when it landed on Google Play, and now InnoGames will look to build on that solid start by continuing development and releasing future updates. 

"Warlords is a fantastic game with an enthusiastic fan base and we’re more than happy to get the chance to acquire it," said InnoGames' CPO, Armin Busen. 

"It represents a very good fit to our overall games portfolio, and is another important step in our transition to mobile. Our dedicated team will make sure to add new features and improve the general game experience."

