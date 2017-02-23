Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
February 23, 2017
February 23, 2017
Game dev contractor Virtuos acquires Black Shamrock Studios
February 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Video game contractor Virtuos, known for its work on popular games like Watch Dogs 2 and Gravity Rush 2, has picked up a controlling stake in Irish indie studio, Black Shamrock Studios. 

Founded in 2016, the Dublin-based outfit employs 15 people, and is currently focused on co-developing Werewolf: The Apocalypse alongside Cyanide, the studio behind Styx: Master of Shadows

Black Shamrock is also working on a second project under the guidance of ex-Rebellion and Remedy designer, Steve Hamer, and intends to expand its workforce to 50 full-time staff by the end of 2017. 

"We are delighted to welcome the entire team at Black Shamrock Studios into our growing global organization," said Gilles Langourieux, CEO of Virtuos,

"By tapping into English-speaking European talent directly, this will accelerate Virtuos’ expansion of our advanced design and content creation capabilities, which our clients are demanding."

