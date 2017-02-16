Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
Goat Simulator dev Coffee Stain opens up new publishing arm
February 23, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Coffee Stain Studios has kicked off a new publishing effort and already has announced one title slated for a late 2017 release.

While Coffee Stain Studios has dabbled in the publishing game before, the recent creation this new branch signifies the company's full commitment to using its own self-publishing experience for the benefit of other game developers.

However the new publishing arm, aptly named Coffee Stain Publishing, doesn't define itself as a traditional publisher. Instead, Coffee Stain Publishing's Sebastian Badylak says that the new branch aims to act more like a partner for game developers.

"Just as everyone else, we want to re-define game publishing,” said Badylak. “Our goal is to push projects towards success under balanced and fair conditions. We will offer the deals that we would love to have signed ourselves as developers.”

So far, Coffee Stain is starting off small and focusing on only a select few projects at a time. As such, the only game currently under the fledgling publisher’s belt is Easy Trigger’s arcade shooter Huntdown, expected to release later this year.

