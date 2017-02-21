Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Reminder: GDC 2017 online registration closes tomorrow!
February 24, 2017 | By Staff
We're almost there: The 2017 Game Developers Conference is happening next week in San Francisco! That means that f you haven't registered to attend the show yet, now's the time!

Online registration for GDC 2017 will close tomorrow, February 25th at 11:59 PM Pacific. If you miss your chance to register online before the window closes, you'll have to pay extra to register onsite.

Register now for access to a wide variety of talks, roundtable discussions, postmortems and workshops -- including some special surprises! Plus, all passholders will also have access to the GDC Expo Floor, located within the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, which will once again showcase cutting-edge technology from some of the industry's biggest and most influential companies.

Sony, Microsoft, Oculus VR, Epic Games, Unity Technologies and Crytek are but a few of the notable exhibitors at the show this year -- you can visit the official GDC website for a dynamic list of the show's hundreds of exhibitors.

On the GDC Expo Floor you’ll also find the IGF Pavilion, which will host playable versions of every game nominated as a finalist in the 2017 IGF Main Competition! The Expo Floor also provides attendees with numerous opportunities to learn about upcoming products, interact with developers and publishers, and establish business relationships with some of the industry's top professionals.

A number of interactive exhibits will also be spread across the conference for attendees to peruse and enjoy, including the new GDC Retro Play showcase, the Alt.Ctrl.GDC alternative controller exhibit, the Indie Megabooth Showcase and the Day of the Devs game extravaganza.

And due to popular demand, VRDC @ GDC is back this year as well! A sibling conference to GDC proper, one divided into Game VR/AR and Entertainment VR/AR tracks to help attendees find the talks most interesting to them. It's a bit akin to the perennially popular Summits at GDC, which return this year offering focused lectures, panels and postmortems on the Monday and Tuesday (February 27th and 28th) before GDC 2017. 

And for the fourth year running, all Advocacy track talks at GDC will be open to all GDC 2017 passholders.

Of course all of the announced talks are now available in the online GDC 2017 Session Scheduler, where you can begin to build your conference week and later export it to the up-to-the-minute GDC Mobile App.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, which runs February 27th through March 3rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

