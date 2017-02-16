Flaregames to kick off $21 million accelerator for free-to-play mobile games

Newsbrief: Flaregames has announced plans to invest a total of €20 million, roughly $21 million, into a new incubator focused on aiding game developers working on free-to-play mobile games.

Over the next 18 months, the German publisher intends to use the Flare Accelerator to support emerging free-to-play mobile game developers with projects currently in either the mid or late stages of production and help those developers increase the long-term potential of their games.

To accomplish this, the company will use the fund in conjunction with its own publishing resources and experience to help developers through issues that free-to-play games often struggle with as they approach launch.

“The Flare Accelerator will create a new engagement model that tilts the odds back in the developer’s favor," said Flaregames’ Fraser Macinnes.

“By helping developers validate their game’s business case viability as quickly as possible, as well as identifying problem areas early on, we enable developers to concentrate on what developers do best – making fun, captivating experiences.”