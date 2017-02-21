If you're coming to GDC 2017, know your GDC Code of Conduct!

[The 31st edition of GDC is taking place next week in San Francisco! As we prepare for the show, GM of GDC events and all-around Boss Lady Meggan Scavio is here to highlight the official code of conduct for GDC and all of its related events.]

With the 2017 Game Developers Conference just a few days away, now is a great time to remind everyone of a set of rules we have established for the event. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the GDC Code of Conduct, as these rules will be strictly enforced.

Our intention is for GDC to be a friendly, safe, and welcoming environment for all regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, or religion.

We will not tolerate behavior that suggests otherwise.

Everyone is welcome at GDC and that means we expect each attendee, exhibitor, member of the media, speaker, volunteer, staff member and vendor to behave respectfully, considerately and professionally.

All instances of reported unacceptable behavior will be investigated and may result in confiscation of one's badge.

In other words, if you harass someone, I will take your badge and have security escort you out. And I won't refund your money.

Now, I can only claim control over what happens at the official event but I implore everyone to extend basic human decency to offsite activities, namely parties. You might attend some parties or networking events during GDC week. Remember: intimidation, harassment, abuse, discrimination, sexual aggression... these are bad things. Don't do them.

Another important fact to consider: I can't do anything if the bad behavior isn't reported. If you are the victim of harassment or merely a witness, we can only help if you come forward. But rest assured, all reports are held in the strictest of confidence.

So take a moment to read the official Code of Conduct and then look forward to an amazing week at GDC!

Meggan Scavio

GM, GDC Events

@megganpez

