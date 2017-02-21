Vainglory dev releases toolkit geared toward community app creation

Super Evil Megacorp has released a number of files aimed at encouraging new community-created tools that pull data from the developer’s MOBA, Vainglory. A developer API, as well as a toolkit and SDK, are all available online through a partnership with MadGlory and its new Gamelocker service.

With the freshly released API, fans of the mobile MOBA will have a chance to create their own apps and tools using data pulled directly from both the game and individual matches.

But even if the idea of creating a tool for Vainglory doesn’t quite pique your interest, developers working on their own multiplayer titles could find useful information about player habits or character statistics hidden within the now-accessible gameplay data.

Those interested in taking a look at the API should head over to Vainglory's developer portal for more details on the process, as well as some information about a contest Super Evil Megacorp is running to encourage more users to take a stab at Vainglory tool creation.