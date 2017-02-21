Video: 5 devs talk storytelling in the 2016 Narrative Innovation Showcase

If you want to see how the bounds of narrative design in games are being pushed and prodded at, you'd be right at home in the GDC Narrative Summit.

You might especially enjoy the Narrative Innovation Showcase that took place at GDC 2016, because it packs a bunch of interesting insights into an hour-long talk.

Curated by NYU Professor Clara Fernndez-Vara and Fiction Control Co-Founder Matthew Weise, the session featured five short-format (10 minutes apiece!) talks from five devs who are doing really interesting things in terms of game narrative: Katie Chironis, Nina Freeman, Aaron Reed, Richard Rouse III and Samantha Gorman.

In the course of showcase, each of these five game makers took the stage to share the stories behind their most cutting edge creations--the ambitions they had, the challenges they faced, and the solutions they invented.

It was an intriguing session that was well worth watching, so if you missed it in person don't miss your opportunity to now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

