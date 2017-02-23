Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
Mobile game dev Kiz Studios lays off staff
February 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet

A number of folks who work for mobile game maker Kiz Studios (Might & Mayhem, Little Bigfoot) lost their jobs this week as the company moves to "adjust to current market trends."

The news first came to light courtesy of social media posts from affected Kiz employees, and was confirmed to Gamasutra by Kiz itself. A company representative declined to say how many people had lost their jobs, stating only that the company still maintains teams across its three offices in the U.K. and the U.S. 

"On February 22, 2017 Kiz Studios restructured three of our gaming studios in order to focus on our new Global Services practice," stated the Kiz representative. "This process maintains strong teams in our Charleston, Atlanta, and UK studios while allowing us to adjust to current market trends and continue the development of high quality games."

As always, if you or someone you know have been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially. 

