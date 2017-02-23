Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2017
New Twitch 'Drops' let devs give in-game rewards to livestream viewers
February 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
After some pre-release testing with Smite operator Hi-Rez and other devs, this week Twitch opened up its "Drops" toolset to any game developer who wants to use it.

If you're a game dev who maintains (or would like to maintain) a viewership on Twitch, the Drops tech is worth looking into because it allows you to offer rewards to your players when they behave certain ways on Twitch -- watching your latest tournament series, for example, or streaming your game for a given amount of time.

This is well in line with Twitch's ongoing efforts to pitch its platform to devs as a vital tool for game development and promotion. 

For more details on the toolset, skim Twitch's Drops FAQ or head directly over to the platform's developer portal.

