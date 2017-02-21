Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 24, 2017
Keep track of all of Gamasutra's GDC 2017 event coverage!
February 24, 2017 | By Staff
February 24, 2017 | By Staff
Next week the game industry gathers in San Francisco for the 31st Game Developers Conference, and it promises to be an exciting show! 

Gamasutra will have reporters at the conference all week who will be working furiously to bring you breaking news from the event, along with coverage of developer sessions and interviews throughout the course of the week.

So follow along via our live event coverage page, sponsored by PlayStation!

For more information on GDC 2017, which runs February 27th through March 3rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

