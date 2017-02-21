Watch Nina Freeman & Tim Schafer host the IGF & GDC Awards next week!

As everyone is getting ready for GDC 2017 next week, organizers want to quickly remind you that next Wednesday, March 1st, both the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival awards will be streamed online so everybody can take part.

Nina Freeman, the game designer of the acclaimed 2016 IGF Nuovo Award-winning title Cibele, will make her debut this year as the Independent Games Festival awards, now in its 19th year of celebrating and honoring the work of independent game makers.

Later in the evening the same stage will welcome back Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer, who will be hosting the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards.

The ceremonies kick off at 6:30 PM Pacific on Wednesday, March 1st during GDC 2017 in San Francisco. As always, the IGF Awards are up first, followed by the GDC Awards.

If you can't attend in person, don't worry: the sequential award shows will be livestreamed right here on Twitch Wednesday evening. It's always a fun, upbeat show, so don't miss it!

More information about either the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards or the 19th Independent Games Festival is available at their respective websites.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas