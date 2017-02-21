Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Nina Freeman & Tim Schafer host the IGF & GDC Awards next week!
Watch Nina Freeman & Tim Schafer host the IGF & GDC Awards next week!
February 24, 2017 | By Staff
February 24, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC, IGF

As everyone is getting ready for GDC 2017 next week, organizers want to quickly remind you that next Wednesday, March 1st, both the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival awards will be streamed online so everybody can take part. 

Nina Freeman, the game designer of the acclaimed 2016 IGF Nuovo Award-winning title Cibele, will make her debut this year as the Independent Games Festival awards, now in its 19th year of celebrating and honoring the work of independent game makers.

Later in the evening the same stage will welcome back Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer, who will be hosting the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards.

The ceremonies kick off at 6:30 PM Pacific on Wednesday, March 1st during GDC 2017 in San Francisco. As always, the IGF Awards are up first, followed by the GDC Awards.

If you can't attend in person, don't worry: the sequential award shows will be livestreamed right here on Twitch Wednesday evening. It's always a fun, upbeat show, so don't miss it!

More information about either the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards or the 19th Independent Games Festival is available at their respective websites.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.24.17]
Server/Backend Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.24.17]
UI Programmer (f/m) - C++ and Actionscript
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.23.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Intel
Intel — Santa Clara, California, United States
[02.23.17]
Research Scientist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2017 Level Design Workshop: An expert roundtable Q&A
BioShock developer Irrational Games rebrands as Ghost Story
Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards
Nintendo Switch first impressions: Magical gadgetry with a serious issue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image