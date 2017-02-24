Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences held its annual DICE Awards ceremony tonight, awarding the past year's video games in a variety of categories. Overwatch from Blizzard won game of the year, as well as four other categories including action game of the year.
Other big winners during the course of the night included Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, recognized in areas including story and animation. Inside from Limbo developer Playdead was another highly-recognized game at the awards with wins in three categories.
Here's the full list:
Game of the Year
Overwatch
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
INSIDE
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Overwatch
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Eagle Flight
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
SUPERHOT VR
Mobile Game of the Year
Pokémon GO
Handheld Game of the Year
Pokémon Sun and Moon
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
INSIDE
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Overwatch
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Sports Game of the Year
Steep
Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
Dark Souls III
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 3
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter V
Family Game of the Year
Ratchet & Clank
Adventure Game of the Year
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Action Game of the Year
Overwatch
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield 1
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
DOOM
Outstanding Achievement in Character
The Last Guardian - Trico
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
INSIDE
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End