Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences held its annual DICE Awards ceremony tonight, awarding the past year's video games in a variety of categories. Overwatch from Blizzard won game of the year, as well as four other categories including action game of the year.

Other big winners during the course of the night included Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, recognized in areas including story and animation. Inside from Limbo developer Playdead was another highly-recognized game at the awards with wins in three categories.

Here's the full list:

Game of the Year

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: FunHouse

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

SUPERHOT VR

Publisher: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.

Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon GO

Publisher: Niantic Labs

Developer: Niantic Labs

Handheld Game of the Year

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

Developer: Game Freak

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Sports Game of the Year

Steep

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Annecy

Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Developer: FromSoftware, Inc.

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter V

Publisher: Capcom U.S.A., Inc.

Developer: Capcom

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Adventure Game of the Year

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Action Game of the Year

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: EA Dice

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

DOOM

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: id Software

Outstanding Achievement in Character

The Last Guardian - Trico

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: JAPAN Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End