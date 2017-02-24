Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards
Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards
February 24, 2017 | By Kris Graft
February 24, 2017 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences held its annual DICE Awards ceremony tonight, awarding the past year's video games in a variety of categories. Overwatch from Blizzard won game of the year, as well as four other categories including action game of the year.

Other big winners during the course of the night included Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, recognized in areas including story and animation. Inside from Limbo developer Playdead was another highly-recognized game at the awards with wins in three categories.

Here's the full list:

Game of the Year

Overwatch

  • Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
  • Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction 

INSIDE

  • Publisher: Playdead
  • Developer: Playdead

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Overwatch

  • Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
  • Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight

  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: FunHouse

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

SUPERHOT VR

  • Publisher: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.
  • Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.

 

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon GO

  • Publisher: Niantic Labs
  • Developer: Niantic Labs

 

Handheld Game of the Year

Pokémon Sun and Moon

  • Publisher: The Pokémon Company
  • Developer: Game Freak

 

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

INSIDE

  • Publisher: Playdead
  • Developer: Playdead

 

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Overwatch

  • Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
  • Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

  • Publisher: 2K Games
  • Developer: Firaxis Games

 

Sports Game of the Year

Steep

  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Ubisoft Annecy

 

Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III

  • Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
  • Developer: FromSoftware, Inc.

 

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3

  • Publisher: Microsoft Studios
  • Developer: Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios

 

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter V

  • Publisher: Capcom U.S.A., Inc.
  • Developer: Capcom

 

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Insomniac Games

 

Adventure Game of the Year

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Developer: Naughty Dog

 

Action Game of the Year

Overwatch

  • Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
  • Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Developer: Naughty Dog

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Developer: Naughty Dog

 

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1

  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Developer: EA Dice

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

DOOM

  • Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
  • Developer: id Software

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

The Last Guardian - Trico

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Developer: JAPAN Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

INSIDE

  • Publisher: Playdead
  • Developer: Playdead

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Developer: Naughty Dog

 

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.23.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Sharecare Inc
Sharecare Inc — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[02.23.17]
UI/UX/Graphic Designer
Sharecare Inc
Sharecare Inc — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[02.23.17]
Senior Animator/ FX Artist
Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[02.23.17]
Office Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How John Romero created the tile editor behind Wolfenstein and Rise of the Triad
Nintendo Switch first impressions: Magical gadgetry with a serious issue
Goat Simulator dev Coffee Stain opens up new publishing arm
Road to the IGF: Blendo Games' Quadrilateral Cowboy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image