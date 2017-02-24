BioShock developer Irrational Games rebrands as Ghost Story

BioShock developer Irrational Games has been rebranded and will now create games under the Ghost Story banner.

The name switch was announced on Irrational's Twitter account, which now displays the Ghost Story name and logo.

Key members of the Irrational team will remain at Ghost Story, including BioShock creator Ken Levine who will take on the role of president and creative director.

Although technically a rebrand, Ghost Story is for all intents and purposes a new studio, with the majority of the Irrational team having moved on back in 2014 when Levine chose to downsize and restructure following the launch of BioShock Infinite.

"Ghost Story was founded by twelve former Irrational Games developers and our mission is simple: to create immersive, story-driven games for people who love games that ask something of them," reads the studio website.

"While we believe our new games will have strong appeal to fans of BioShock, our new focus allows us to craft experiences where the gameplay is as challenging as the stories."