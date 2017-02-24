Aftershock rises from the ashes of Kabam after Netmarble sale

Newsbrief: Kabam has turned its remaining assets into a new studio after the company's Vancouver wing, which created the lucrative Marvel Contest of Champions, was purchased by Netmarble.

The new opening is called Aftershock, and according to PocketGamer.biz will house Kabam's former L.A. and San Francisco-based studios, which are developing games based on popular entertainment brands such as James Cameron's Avatar.

A number of senior Kabam figures will also move over to Aftershock, which has already "opened itself for acquisition and has begun conversations with prospective buyers for all or parts of the company."

As for the rest of the company, Netmarble will be taking control of the customer support team from Kabam Austin, along with a portion of the business development, marketing, and user acquisition teams from Kabam's San Francisco branch.