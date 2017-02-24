Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Aftershock rises from the ashes of Kabam after Netmarble sale
Aftershock rises from the ashes of Kabam after Netmarble sale
February 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Kabam has turned its remaining assets into a new studio after the company's Vancouver wing, which created the lucrative Marvel Contest of Champions, was purchased by Netmarble

The new opening is called Aftershock, and according to PocketGamer.biz will house Kabam's former L.A. and San Francisco-based studios, which are developing games based on popular entertainment brands such as James Cameron's Avatar. 

A number of senior Kabam figures will also move over to Aftershock, which has already "opened itself for acquisition and has begun conversations with prospective buyers for all or parts of the company."

As for the rest of the company, Netmarble will be taking control of the customer support team from Kabam Austin, along with a portion of the business development, marketing, and user acquisition teams from Kabam's San Francisco branch.

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.24.17]
Server/Backend Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.24.17]
UI Programmer (f/m) - C++ and Actionscript
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.24.17]
Senior Security Engineer
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.23.17]
Open Rank Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2017 Level Design Workshop: An expert roundtable Q&A
BioShock developer Irrational Games rebrands as Ghost Story
Blizzard's Overwatch lands game of the year at DICE Awards
Nintendo Switch first impressions: Magical gadgetry with a serious issue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image