February 24, 2017
Come relax with the Gamasutra crew as we play Overwatch today at 3PM EST
February 24, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
In two days, GDC will begin. We here at Gamasutra have been gearing up and getting ready to bring you all the best coverage of the talks and presentations at the show, but today, we’re going to take a little break from all that. 

Don’t tell Kris Graft, but today at 3PM EST, we’re just going to be streaming some casual Overwatch just to hang out and chat about the game’s design with all of you lovely readers. It should be fun! Since Overwatch cleaned up at this week’s DICE Awards, and is nominated for the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards, now seems like a good opportunity to see why Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter is getting so much attention that others do not, and talk about some of the company’s upcoming GDC sessions as well. 

So if you think the world could always use more heroes, join us in the chat today at 3PM EST. And while you’re at it, subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel for more gameplay commentary, editor roundtables, and developer interviews. 

