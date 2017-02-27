Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 27, 2017
PlayStation VR sales close in on 1 million
February 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Sony Interactive Entertainment global CEO, Andrew House, has dropped the first PlayStation VR sales figures, and the headset has been performing better than expected. 

Speaking to the New York Times, House said PlayStation VR sales totaled 915,000 units as of February 19, around four months after the device launched. 

That means Sony is well on its way to hitting its internal target of selling one million headsets in six months. 

House seemed particularly pleased with the consistent level of consumer demand, noting that "you literally have people lining up outside stores when they know stock is being replenished."

"It’s the classic case in any organization — the guys who are on the front end in sales are getting very excited, very hyped up," he continued, revealing that the current mood within Sony is one of optimism. 

“You have to temper that with other voices inside the company, myself among them, saying let’s just be a little bit careful."

