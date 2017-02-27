Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Latest Gear VR headsets to be bundled with virtual reality controller
February 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Oculus and Samsung's brand-new Gear VR headset will ship with a bluetooth controller similar to the one packaged with Google's Daydream View

Much like the Daydream remote, the Gear VR Controller is built around a versatile touchpad that gives players the ability to interact with virtual environments in a number of ways.

Designed for use in a single hand, the device also features integrated home, volume, trigger, and back buttons to make controlling games and media content more straightforward. 

Notably for developers, Oculus says it will open up the Gear VR Controller SDK in a few weeks so they can start working with the new tech. 

Consumers will be pleased to hear that the controller also works with existing Gear VR headsets, and will be available to buy separately. Although there's currently no word on how much it'll cost when it hits shelves.

"We’ve got an amazing lineup of controller-compatible content coming, with more than 70 new controller titles already in development," reads an Oculus blog post. "All of your existing touchpad apps will be compatible as well, which means plenty of existing Gear VR apps will be ready from day one." 

"If you're a developer and want to get in on the action, please click here to submit an SDK and Gear VR Controller hardware request."

