February 27, 2017
SpatialOS set to launch Unity integration and an open beta later this week
February 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
If you’re interested in creating a game with a huge, persistent online world but nervous about the resource or financial cost of realistically running such a thing in-house, SpatialOS might be worth looking into. 

The rendering platform is set up to ease the creation of persistent, online virtual worlds by distributing the computational costs for such projects across multiple, cloud-based servers. The technology is being used in games like Bossa Studios' Worlds Adrift, and as of March 2 it will be easier for all interested parties to experiment with the service themselves.

Improbable, creator of the cloud-based platform, has announced that the tool will be receiving both Unity integration and an open functional beta on March 2. The functional beta will give developers access to a free sandbox environment and a limited amount of computational power to explore the tool on a basic level before the release of an eventual full beta. 

Along with this, Improbable says that it is accepting additional applicants for the SpatialOS Games Innovation Program, which offers select developers the chance to build and test games with the cloud-based computational software at a significantly reduced cost. Since the initiative was first announced last December, developers such as Klang, Spilt Milk Studios, Soulbound Studios, and Ninpo Game Studio have used the technology to power the worlds in their online multiplayer games. 

The company is still in the midst of ironing out final pricing details and service level agreements for games that use the utility, but are expected to release more information on the costs of using SpatialOS by the end of Q1 2017. Those interested in learning more about the tech, or in applying for the SpartialOS Games Innovation Program have been encouraged to reach out to Improbable by email

