The $799 HTC Vive can now be purchased through smaller, monthly payments

One of the bigger barriers standing in the way of widespread virtual reality adoption is the high price tag attached to the technology, but a new plan from Vive creator HTC seeks to combat this by offering financing options.

And while this price alteration is targeted at consumers, lower or more digestible VR prices stand to benefit developers creating games for those platforms as well by expanding the overall potential install base for Vive games.

New Vive purchasers in North America will be able to take advantage of a financing program offered through the Vive store that breaks the headset’s $799 pricetag down into monthly payments which, depending on the term of repayment, are free of interest.

Those terms include either six monthly payments of $138, twelve monthly payments of $66.58, or 24 monthly payments of $40.13.

Ultimately, obtaining both a Vive and a VR-ready PC is still a hefty investment, but breaking the significant one-time payment down into several, more digestible installments could make a Vive a more realistic purchase for many VR-curious players and help to grow the platform as a whole.