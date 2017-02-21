LG has its own SteamVR-powered VR headset in the works

Newsbrief: Valve has let slip that a new virtual reality headset is coming from consumer electronics giant LG and will take advantage of the SteamVR tracking technology.

According to reports from Road to VR, Valve said that a prototype of the LG VR headset is set to debut at GDC this week, where the company hopes to get feedback on what it calls a “high fidelity, next generation VR experience” from the game developers in attendance.

SteamVR, previously known as Lighthouse, is Valve’s own royalty-free position tracking technology which currently powers the HTC Vive’s room scale VR efforts. The company opened use of the tracking technology up to all hardware manufacturers late last year, and it seems that LG was one of the 500 companies that has since signed on to work with the tech.

Beyond the new headset’s SteamVR ties, not much is known about LG’s latest foray into the virtual reality marketplace. Valve has said that details on pricing, release dates, and territories will be announced in the future, though more information is bound to emerge when the headset makes its first public appearance later this week.