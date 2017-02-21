Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

LG has its own SteamVR-powered VR headset in the works
LG has its own SteamVR-powered VR headset in the works
February 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC

Newsbrief: Valve has let slip that a new virtual reality headset is coming from consumer electronics giant LG and will take advantage of the SteamVR tracking technology. 

According to reports from Road to VR, Valve said that a prototype of the LG VR headset is set to debut at GDC this week, where the company hopes to get feedback on what it calls a “high fidelity, next generation VR experience” from the game developers in attendance.

SteamVR, previously known as Lighthouse, is Valve’s own royalty-free position tracking technology which currently powers the HTC Vive’s room scale VR efforts. The company opened use of the tracking technology up to all hardware manufacturers late last year, and it seems that LG was one of the 500 companies that has since signed on to work with the tech.

Beyond the new headset’s SteamVR ties, not much is known about LG’s latest foray into the virtual reality marketplace. Valve has said that details on pricing, release dates, and territories will be announced in the future, though more information is bound to emerge when the headset makes its first public appearance later this week. 

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations - US
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - US — Orlando, Florida, United States
[02.27.17]
Producer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.27.17]
Game Designer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Palo Alto, California, United States
[02.27.17]
Strategic Partner Director/Manager
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[02.26.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Game design patterns for building friendships
Keep track of all of Gamasutra's GDC 2017 event coverage!
Game writers must be multi-disciplinary masters, says veteran panel
Twitch to start selling games through streams this spring


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image