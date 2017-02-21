Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 27, 2017
Peter Moore leaving EA to join Liverpool Football Club as CEO
February 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Longtime industry veteran and current Chief Competition Officer Peter Moore is ending his near decade at EA and leaving the video game business altogether to become the next CEO of the Liverpool Football Club.

From the outside, the sudden career change is an unexpected move for a man who has spent nearly 10 years at EA as the president of EA Sports, EA Chief Operating Officer, and, for the last year, as the Chief Competition Officer at the company’s competitive eSports division. But those who know Moore personally say that his new position is actually his dream job. 

"Passion is essential for all of us at Electronic Arts.  It’s what gets us up in the morning and drives us to do extraordinary things. And if you’ve ever met Peter Moore, you know that he quite literally wears his passion for Liverpool FC on his sleeve,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “So it’s with great excitement that we congratulate Peter on following his dream to become the next CEO of his beloved Liverpool Football Club.”

Moore will leave to take on his new role in June of this year and will remain with EA until then to continue his work with the competitive gaming division and help his team prepare for the impending leadership transition. 

