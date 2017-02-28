Pokemon Go has racked up 650 million downloads

Pokemon Go developer Niantic says its augmented reality hit has been downloaded over 650 million times.

The news was broken by Niantic chief technology officer Phil Keslin, who was speaking at the Google Developer Day at GDC 2017.

For context, Pokemon Go racked up 500 million downloads within two months of launch, meaning it has pulled in another 150 million over the past six months.

According to a recent App Annie report, it was the most downloaded mobile title of 2016, and the third biggest money spinner -- falling behind Monster Strike and Clash of Clans.

Still, finishing third hardly qualifies as a financial failure in this instance, with that same report revealing the game had convinced players to part with $950 million by the end of 2016.