February 28, 2017
Microsoft unveils Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass service
February 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox Game Pass initiative that will give subscribers unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $9.99 per month. 

The Netflix-style service will let users download included games directly to their consoles, nixing any potential connectivity or streaming issues in the bud. 

Game Pass holders will also be able to purchase every single game in the catalog for a discounted price, allowing them to add titles to their permanent library on the cheap. 

New games will be added to the Game Pass catalog every month, with Microsoft also pulling some out of rotation. 

Again, that's similar to the way Netflix operates, with the media streaming giant cycling content on a monthly basis. 

When it launches in spring, Game Pass will feature a variety of popular titles such as Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, and NBA 2K16

A number of big name publishers, including Bandai Namco, Warner Bros. Codemasters, 505 Games, and Deep Silver, have also pledged to support the new program.

"We’ll be testing Xbox Game Pass with select members of the Xbox Insider Program in the Alpha Preview ring starting today with a very limited number of titles," reads a Microsoft blog post. 

"Xbox Live Gold members will also be receiving exclusive access to Xbox Game Pass prior to the program launching to the broader community. We’ll have more details on timing closer to launch."

