February 28, 2017
Will the Switch be a success? Industry veterans and Switch devs weigh in
Will the Switch be a success? Industry veterans and Switch devs weigh in
February 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A recent Polygon roundtable has asked a huge number of industry heavyweights to weigh in on all aspects of Nintendo's upcoming console-handheld hybrid, the Switch. 

With the system launching later this week on March 3, the experienced collective -- some of whom are already creating for the system -- have been chatting about what sort of future they envisage for Nintendo's latest curiosity. 

It's an interesting read given some, like former Sony Computer Entertainment president Phil Harrison and one-time Sega of America CEO Tom Kalinske, have launched consoles of their very own, often competing with Nintendo in the process. 

Yet despite those past rivalries, they seem enamored with the concept, talking up the potential of the Switch's versatile hardware and the creative potential it could offer developers. 

"Breath of the Wild looks amazing, which is why I pre-ordered the console (for the first time in my life)," explained Harrison. 

"The hardware has some very unique features and Nintendo’s challenge will be to communicate them in a way that resonates with players who are currently enjoying high-end consoles from Sony and Microsoft or (mostly) free-to-play mobile games on phone and tablet."

Others praised the Switch's inclusive "spirit," and lauded its ability to serve up local-multiplayer gaming on the fly, or on the couch. 

Naturally, there are two sides to every story, and some were less impressed, pointing to a lack of killer software and high price-points as reasons to be cautious. "I think the Switch is going to disappoint," suggested EA founder, Trip Hawkins. 

"I think the optimists are saying it’s going to sell 40 million units. And they're saying that because they're looking at Wii U selling 13 million units, and they're looking at the original Wii selling 100 million units, and they’re thinking, 'Well, it couldn’t possibly go as badly as it did with the Wii U.' And, in my opinion, it could go just about the same."

The rest of the roundtable is well worth a read, as there's plenty more from Switch devs, publishers, and other game industry veterans.

