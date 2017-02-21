One Life Left x GDC podcast: Trains, boats, and video games

We’re easing ourselves into GDC week with a low-key hotel room recording, but there is nothing low-key about our brilliant guests.

Adriel Wallick fills us in on how Train Jam went, Rami Ismail from Vlambeer teases his GDC talks, and Unity’s Kerry Turner tells us what it’s like being on a booth.

We also welcome The New Yorker’s Simon Parkin, along with Will Porter, Shailesh Prabhu, Henrik Johansson, Runa Haukland and Henriette Myrlund.

If that’s us at low-key, imagine where we’ll be by the end of the week.

While we opened with a podcast, for the rest of the week we're going full audio-visual from Tuesday-Friday, live from the Game Developers Conference at Moscone North hall, lower lobby from 1-2:30 p.m. PST. Or, visit us at twitch.tv/gamasutra.