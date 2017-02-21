Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 28, 2017
Want to publish your game in China? A new Unity initiative could help
Want to publish your game in China? A new Unity initiative could help
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Unity has made good on earlier promises to bring support for the Chinese mobile game storefront Xiaomi to its platform. Right now, developers interested in publishing their mobile game to Xiaomi’s Mi Game Center can sign up for early access for the four-step publishing process borne out of a partnership between Unity and Xiaomi.

After submitting a game package for Mi through Unity, early access developers are then directed to sign a publishing contract on the Xiaomi-Unity Developer Portal.

From there, Xiaomi will submit the game for Chinese government review, and provide “comprehensive support” through approval, which includes covering the fees for the ISBN application process.

For more information on each individual step or to sign up for early access to the publishing program, head over to the Xiaomi-Unity Developer Portal.

