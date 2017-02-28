Chat with great game developers during the OLL x GDC show at 4:30PM EST

Every year at GDC, the brilliant minds behind the One Life Left and Gamasutra editorial teams join forces to produce a thought-provoking podcast with some of the most cutting-edge voices at GDC. This year, we’re taking it up a notch and bringing YOU to the GDC floor as the OLL vs. Gamasutra podcast goes live on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 4:30PM EST.

For 90 minutes, we’ll be chatting with game developers and commentators from across the industry, and for the first time, you’ll get to ask questions of them at the same time we do. Join us in the Twitch chat at 4:30 EST to chat with the following list of great people:

Hannah Bunce - Test Engineer BBC

Jesse Schell - CEO Schell Games

Tanya DePass - Co-founder/Director I Need Diverse Games

Brandon Sheffield - Director Necrosoft Games

Gemma Thomson - CEO & Designer Kaludoscope

Richard Lemarchand - Associate Professor USC Games

Holly Gramazio - Director of Game Design Matheson Marcault

Mark Cooke - CEO Shiny Shoe

Kenny Young - Audio Director, Composer, Sound Designer AudBod

Grant Shonkwiler - Commander & Shonk Shonkventures

Shawn Allen - President/Game Design Director NuChallenger

Emily Short - Improv Engine Product Manager Spirit AI

Soren Johnson - CEO Mohawk Games

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas