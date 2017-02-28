Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 28, 2017
February 28, 2017
February 28, 2017
Chat with great game developers during the OLL x GDC show at 4:30PM EST
February 28, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
February 28, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Every year at GDC, the brilliant minds behind the One Life Left and Gamasutra editorial teams join forces to produce a thought-provoking podcast with some of the most cutting-edge voices at GDC. This year, we’re taking it up a notch and bringing YOU to the GDC floor as the OLL vs. Gamasutra podcast goes live on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 4:30PM EST. 

For 90 minutes, we’ll be chatting with game developers and commentators from across the industry, and for the first time, you’ll get to ask questions of them at the same time we do. Join us in the Twitch chat at 4:30 EST to chat with the following list of great people: 

  • Hannah Bunce  - Test Engineer BBC
  • Jesse Schell  - CEO Schell Games
  • Tanya DePass  - Co-founder/Director I Need Diverse Games
  • Brandon Sheffield  - Director Necrosoft Games
  • Gemma Thomson  - CEO & Designer Kaludoscope
  • Richard Lemarchand  - Associate Professor USC Games
  • Holly Gramazio  - Director of Game Design Matheson Marcault
  • Mark Cooke  - CEO Shiny Shoe
  • Kenny Young  - Audio Director, Composer, Sound Designer AudBod
  • Grant Shonkwiler  - Commander & Shonk Shonkventures
  • Shawn Allen  - President/Game Design Director NuChallenger
  • Emily Short  - Improv Engine Product Manager Spirit AI
  • Soren Johnson  - CEO Mohawk Games

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

