Chat with great game developers during the OLL x GDC show at 4:30PM EST

Every year at GDC, the brilliant minds behind the One Life Left and Gamasutra editorial teams join forces to produce a thought-provoking podcast with some of the most cutting-edge voices at GDC. This year, we’re taking it up a notch and bringing YOU to the GDC floor as the OLL vs. Gamasutra podcast goes live on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 4:30PM EST.
For 90 minutes, we’ll be chatting with game developers and commentators from across the industry, and for the first time, you’ll get to ask questions of them at the same time we do. Join us in the Twitch chat at 4:30 EST to chat with the following list of great people:
