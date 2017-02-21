Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

More than 60 games make up the Switch's year one indie offerings
More than 60 games make up the Switch's year one indie offerings
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Nintendo has outlined the initial indie game offerings that the Switch will see within 2017. The catalog is filled with familiar faces and new titles alike that range from platformers to dungeon crawlers with release dates scattered throughout this year. 

The company hasn’t always had the best reputation for delivering solid indie and third-party developer support so a solid library of 60+ initial indies could be a good sign for other developers looking to eventually bring their own game to the Switch.

Furthermore, Nintendo said that the ‘Nindies Showcase’ is filled with games that embrace the whole gamut of the Switch’s features, including some of the more unique qualities of the console like the dual Joy-Con controllers and HD rumble.

Thanks to this, the video that shows off some of the indie offerings can also be seen as an inspirational resume that displays some of the console’s quirks in action.

A few examples of the indie games announced for the console can be found below, while a longer list is available from Nintendo.

  • Runner3 (Choice Provisions)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)
  • Yooka Laylee (Team 17 and Playtronic Games)
  • Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
  • Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe)
  • GoNNER (Raw Fury and Art in Heart)

Related Jobs

Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[02.28.17]
Customer Service Advocates
Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Hounslow, England, United Kingdom
[02.28.17]
Translator, Proof-reader, Localization QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.27.17]
Shader Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.27.17]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 Lessons I learned making virtual reality games
Train Jam perfectly captures the magic of both traveling and game dev
Writing Mafia 3: 'We had a lot of very uncomfortable conversations'
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Trains, boats, and video games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image