More than 60 games make up the Switch's year one indie offerings

Nintendo has outlined the initial indie game offerings that the Switch will see within 2017. The catalog is filled with familiar faces and new titles alike that range from platformers to dungeon crawlers with release dates scattered throughout this year.

The company hasn’t always had the best reputation for delivering solid indie and third-party developer support so a solid library of 60+ initial indies could be a good sign for other developers looking to eventually bring their own game to the Switch.

Furthermore, Nintendo said that the ‘Nindies Showcase’ is filled with games that embrace the whole gamut of the Switch’s features, including some of the more unique qualities of the console like the dual Joy-Con controllers and HD rumble.

Thanks to this, the video that shows off some of the indie offerings can also be seen as an inspirational resume that displays some of the console’s quirks in action.

A few examples of the indie games announced for the console can be found below, while a longer list is available from Nintendo.