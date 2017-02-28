One Life Left x GDC podcast: carousels, cash and the coldest GDC ever

GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra is live on the conference floor and we are Twitch streaming together for the first time!
Today we’re joined by some incredible guests who chat carousels, cash, and the coldest GDC on record. Tune in again tomorrow at 4PM EST for more.
On the show were:
And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life.
Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas