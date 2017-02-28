One Life Left x GDC podcast: carousels, cash and the coldest GDC ever

GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra is live on the conference floor and we are Twitch streaming together for the first time!

Today we’re joined by some incredible guests who chat carousels, cash, and the coldest GDC on record. Tune in again tomorrow at 4PM EST for more.

On the show were:

Gemma Thomson, Kaludoscope

Richard Lemarchand, USC

Holly Gramazio, Matheson Marcault

Mark Cooke, Shiny Shoe

Kenny Young, AudBod

Grant Shonkwiler, Shonkventures

Shawn Allen, NuChallenger

Emily Short, Spirit AI

Soren Johnson, Mohawk Games

Hannah Bunce, BBC

Tanya DePass, I Need Diverse Games

Brandon Sheffield, Necrosoft Games

