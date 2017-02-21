Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The careful design considerations behind Shovel Knight 's alternate-gender sprites
The careful design considerations behind Shovel Knight's alternate-gender sprites
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art, Design

"The female cast in [Mega Man and Super Mario 3] consists of either token additions or damsels in distress. W wanted to do something to better address this oversight..."

- Yacht Club Games details how the era of games that inspired Shovel Knight also inspired the decision to design per-character gender options.

One of the stretch goals for Shovel Knight’s initial Kickstarter campaign way back in 2013 stated that creator Yacht Club Games would eventually include both male and female versions of major characters found within the game. 

In a recent blog, the developer detailed the different considerations taken by the team while drafting the sprites and features for what they called body swap mode. The full read over at Polygon contains some solid lessons for developers on what to keep in mind when redesigning or even initially creating the look of male and female characters within a game. 

In Yacht Club Games’ case, some of the challenges faced were creating designs that avoided tropes, stayed true to each character’s personality, and matched the hitbox of the original sprite.

The team also tried its best to keep inclusivity in mind by allowing for players to individually select a masculine or feminine appearance, and separately assign pronouns to each character. To a similar tune, the feature was originally pitched as a gender swap, but was renamed body swap during development. 

The full post over at Polygon runs through the design process for alternate versions of King Knight, Shovel Knight, Shield Knight, Black Knight, and Enchantress and contains both production art and further explanations the self-imposed rules Yacht Club Games kept in mind when workshopping each redesign.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.27.17]
Senior Designer
Phaser Lock Interactive
Phaser Lock Interactive — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.27.17]
Lead RTS Game Designer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.27.17]
Dev Team Leader
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.27.17]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 Lessons I learned making virtual reality games
Train Jam perfectly captures the magic of both traveling and game dev
Writing Mafia 3: 'We had a lot of very uncomfortable conversations'
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Trains, boats, and video games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image