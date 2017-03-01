Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2017
Ubisoft acquires massively multiplayer social game, Growtopia
March 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: French heavyweight Ubisoft has acquired the rights to Growtopia, a massively multiplayer social game that lets players build interactive game worlds while chatting and collaborating with others. 

Launched back in 2013, the game is a free-to-play offering with over 20 million registered users, and is currently available on mobile devices and PCs. 

To date, over 500 million worlds have been created by players, but Ubisoft is targeting further growth and believes the title will give its earnings and instant shot in the arm.

There's no word on how much the acquitision, which should be completed in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, will cost.

