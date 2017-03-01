Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2017
Rovio's games division just had its best year ever
Rovio's games division just had its best year ever
March 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Rovio is back in the black and doing well, with the Angry Birds creator seeing revenues grow by 34 percent to $203 million in 2016. 

Speaking at a GDC press event, attended by VentureBeat, Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta revealed The Angry Birds Movie was somewhat responsible for the company's changing fortunes. 

Games, naturally, also played their part, with the Finnish company's video game division pulling in revenues of $167.5 million -- a year-over-year increase of 40 percent. 

According to Levoranta, this was actually the division's best ever year, and most of that growth came from existing title like Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds 2

"I'm happy to say that Rovio did extremely well," offered the CEO. "During 2016, we found the magic thing in Rovio again."

Although its stalwart franchises are continuing to deliver the goods, Rovio is looking to expand its game line-up.

The company recently opened a new London studio to create massively multiplayer online games based on new properties, and to extend its reach "beyond the Angry Birds universe."

