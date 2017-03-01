Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2017
Miyamoto on how Nintendo is bridging the generational game dev gap
March 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production

In an recent interview with Game Informer, The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto and series producer Eiji Aonuma were asked about their relationship with the young game makers at Nintendo. 

Speaking about the differences between those whippersnappers and the "old folks," Miyamoto suggested the next generation are better at layering emotion and expression into games, although the experienced devs have the upper-hand when it comes to gameplay.

"With game design, there are two different aspects. There's the building of the core, or the skeleton, that makes the gameplay possible. Then there's the decorative exterior design, how the characters and game are expressed," he explained.

"The exterior design, us old folks can't keep up with it. So it's better to have the younger folks take full reign and do whatever they want."

But Miyamoto believes that if Nintendo's youngsters were to take complete control right now, they'd be too keen to follow current design trends, which means imitation instead of innovation. 

That's why he wants the two to work together for the time being, learning from each other to bridge that generational gap. 

"[We need] the older generation to hold firm on the basic skeleton that works well, and let the younger generation make sure the exterior design is up to date," he continued. 

"You know, I have all of these younger developers coming up to me and asking 'how about this? How about that?' I have an open mind and an open heart and say 'Yeah, let's go with that.'"

"Right now I really feel like there's a great exchange of ideas and skill sets between the older and younger generations."

To hear more from the pair, you can watch the full video interview over at Game Informer.

