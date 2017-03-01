Watch the second day of OLLxGDC today at 4PM EST

After yesterday’s smashing debut on Twitch, the One Life Left crew has thankfully not decided to run away screaming from our new video setup and has instead prepared a fine second day of interviews straight from the floor of GDC. If you’re ready to chat with some of the most brilliant and forward-thinking minds in our industry, you should know that we’ll be streaming the OLLxGDC show again today at 4PM EST.

If you’re wondering just who we’ve convinced to sit down with us, feel free to peruse this elegantly-crafted guest list, and prepare questions to ask in Twitch chat. We’ll do our best to answer them as we stream live!

Rebekah Saltsman CEO Finji

Kert Gartner Pixel Pusher kertgartner.com

Rayna Anderson Senior Narrative Designer Eidos Montreal

Itay Keren Owner Untame

Tanya Short Director Kitfox Games / Co-Director Pixelles

Richard Rouse Director, Designer, Writer Paranoid Productions

Martine Spaans Owner Tamalaki Publishing

Alex Fleetwood Founder / CEO Sensible Object

Lisa Brown Game Designer Independent

Herman Narula CEO Improbable

Jenn Sandercock Game Designer Inquisiment

Alex Schwartz Founder + CEO Owlchemy Labs

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas