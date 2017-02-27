Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2017
Xbox Live Creators Program to offer XBL integration and simplified publishing
Xbox Live Creators Program to offer XBL integration and simplified publishing
March 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Xbox has announced a new program that seeks to make launching a game for both Xbox One and PC easier for developers.

Dubbed the Xbox Live Creators Program, this new push gives devs the ability to integrate Xbox Live sign-in, presence, and social features into their Universal Windows Platform games, which can then, in turn be published directly to Xbox One and Windows 10 storefronts.

The program boasts a straightforward publishing experience that requires no concept approval and only a simplified certification process. And, as an added bonus for console-minded creators, it won’t require access to a dev kit to bring a game to Xbox One

Currently the Xbox Live Creators Program is set up as a prerelease preview only available to a select set of developers, but submissions are expected to open up completely in the near future.

In the meantime, developers are able to start the first few steps of the enrollment process, explore the Xbox Live enabled offerings of the program, and download Xbox Live Creators SDK through Microsoft’s developer website.

