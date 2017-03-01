Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2017
Dev kits for the first Windows mixed reality headset roll out this month
March 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Microsoft has lightly detailed the future of its inside-out tracking capable line of mixed reality headsets and announced that dev kits for a HMD developed by Acer will be released into the wild later this month

Acer’s recently revealed hardware is just one of the many headsets that will eventually emerge as a result of a partnership between Microsoft and companies like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others. The full range of mixed reality headset offerings will vary in price but will all feature inside-out tracking, or the ability to track movement without using outside hardware. 

The full line starts at $299, but Microsoft didn’t detail which end of the pricing spectrum Asus’ mixed reality headset will sit. However, the company did offer the following specifications for the initial run of dev kits: 

  • Two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440
  • Display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native)
  • Built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack
  • Single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity

Microsoft will have more details on the future of the technology its //build conference this May, but says that mixed reality headsets will be coming for both PC and Xbox's Project Scorpio in 2018. Meanwhile, those interested in learning more about developing for mixed reality or about future dev kit availability can find more information on the Windows developer site

