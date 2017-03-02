Nexon partners with PlayFusion to drive toys-to-life business

Online game company Nexon, the publisher behind side-scrolling MMO MapleStory, has entered into a strategic partnerhsip with toys-to-life outfit PlayFusion.

Founded in 2015 by former members of Runescape developer Jagex, PlayFusion has developed its own propriety tech platform that "fuses video games, robotics, toys, and transmedia entertainment."

The studio is using that tech to create Lightseekers, an original IP that will make use of augmented reality trading cards, action figures, interchangeable accessories, and more.

Lightseekers is due to release later this year, with Nexon working with PlayFusion to generate "engagement opportunities" by releasing new character packs and accessories.

"This is an exciting partnership that will make games even more dynamic and fun," said Nexon president and CEO, Owen Mahoney.

"Combining PlayFusion’s expertise in connecting games to action figures and accessories with Nexon’s ability to create and sustain games that grow over many years will allow us to deliver a deeper, more engaging experience for players."

Little is known about the partnership beyond that vague explainer, although both firms have promised to release more details in due course.