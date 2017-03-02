Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 2, 2017
Twitter agrees eSports streaming deal with ESL and Dreamhack
Twitter agrees eSports streaming deal with ESL and Dreamhack
March 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Twitter has partnered with eSports juggernauts ESL and Dreamhack to livestream a variety of tournaments and original content throughout 2017. 

The social media platform will play host to over 15 events from the ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters, and DreamHack competitions.

Overall, Twitter will stream around 1500 hours of live eSports programming over the course of the year -- with coverage kicking off on March 4 with the start of the Extreme Masters Kotowice tournament. 

It's yet another example of the growing commercial appeal and pulling power of eSports, with Twitter COO Anthony Noto explaining the company is keen to tap into and engage those fans already using the platform. 

 

