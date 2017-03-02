Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 2, 2017
Watch day three of OLLxGDC at 4PM EST
March 2, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 2, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

The Game Developers Choice Awards are over, the IGF Awards have been handed out, but whatever you do, don’t touch that dial! The One Life Left crew is STILL at GDC, and we will continue to hold them hostage in the north hall of the show as they interview developers straight from the floor of GDC.

If you’re interested in chatting with the finest minds in game development, the show will be returning to our Twitch channel today at 4PM EST. 

Once again, we’ve prepared a finely-crafted guest list for you to peruse. Join us in Twitch chat later today and we’ll do our best to answer your questions from chat as we stream live! 

  • Mike Jungbluth - Lead Animator, Volition
  • Ryan James - Lead Editor, Naughty Dog
  • Rhodri Broadbent - Owner of Dakko Dakko
  • Andrew Maximov - Lead Artist, Naughty Dog
  • Grace Carroll - Social Media Manager, Total War, Creative Assembly
  • Matt Lees and/or Paul Dean - Shut Up and Sit Down
  • Nic Tringali - Game Design/Programming/3D Art, Bithell Games
  • Teddy Diefenbach - Design/Code, Heart Machine and Creative Director, Square Enix Montreal
  • Robin Arnott - Creator of SoundSelf Independent
  • Colin Northway - Co-Founder, Northway Games
  • Mitu Khandaker-Kokoris - The Tiniest Shark / NYU
  • Michael Lee - Game Engineer, Schell Games, LLC

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

